TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Security Bureau (NSB) is preparing to purchase nine new cars for the presidential convoy at a price tag of approximately NT$33 million (US$1 million).

A report from the Apple Daily claimed that this is the second time the Tsai government has replaced the president’s official vehicles in the past three years. However, the Presidential Office on Monday refuted that claim, clarifying that the new cars are specifically for use by the president’s secret service officers and will not be used by the president herself.

The statement from the Office of the President says that the Tsai administration has not yet replaced the presidential vehicle since Tsai came to office. It is in good condition and does not yet need replacement, according to the administration.

The report from Apple Daily confused the “presidential car” with cars needed by the president’s security detail. These are reportedly required to be replaced every four years.