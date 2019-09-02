  1. Home
Southern Taiwan poised to become aerospace hub

Resources being pledged to create industry clusters to boost commercial opportunities

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/02 10:49
President Tsai Ing-wen posed with an unmanned aerial vehicle. (Office of the President photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) announced on Sunday (Sept. 1) plans to make the southern part of the island an aerospace industry hub with an annual output of NT$40 billion (US$1.26 billion).

Measures include the establishment of industry clusters and building of a comprehensive supply chain. The STSP will serve as a base for the design of aircraft structures and manufacture of engine modules, reported UDN.

The government-established science park will also oversee the transformation of nearby businesses into aerospace industry players, said Director General Lin Wei-cheng (林威呈) of STSP.

According to the report, STSP accounted for 9.3 percent of total output in southern Taiwan's aerospace sector in 2018, which stood at NT$33.5 billion. The figure represents a rise from 7.8 percent in 2017.

The park houses an increasing number of companies in related areas. One such enterprise is Taiwan Hodaka Technology Co., which is a material supplier for American multinational Boeing.

Global demand for more than 44,000 new commercial airplanes worth a total of US$6.8 trillion is expected by 2038, according to a Boeing outlook report, said CNBC.
