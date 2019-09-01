Hundreds of migrant workers along with their employers and brokers gathered Sunday at an annual talent competition in Taoyuan to promote friendship and talent through music and dance.

Over 300 people from various companies and manpower agencies cheered and shouted for their favorite groups as they competed in the categories of singing, instrumental, and dance in the finals of the 2019 Taoyuan Foreign Workers Talent Contest in the northern city.

Lin Yu-ju (林育如), deputy manager of Goldhome International Manpower and Management Co. Ltd., told CNA that her company supports their migrant workers expressing their talent by helping them register for the competition, in addition to offering assistance with organizing their practices sessions.

"We encourage our migrant workers to take part in this competition because it provides a stage for them to express themselves, in addition to allowing people to understand their culture through dance and music," she said.

"It also allows migrant workers to better integrate into Taiwanese society, as many of them choose to compete by singing Mandarin songs," she added.

Two groups of Philippine migrant workers from Goldhome International clinched first prize in both the dance and instrumental categories.

The groups -- E-Boyz dance crew and E-Boyz band -- which received NT$15,000 (US$478) and NT$14,000, respectively, for their first prize wins, told CNA they were very grateful to the manpower agency for its support.

Meanwhile, a senior specialist from the human resources department of technology manufacturer AU Optronics Corporation, identified only as Amanda, expressed similar sentiments about providing support for their migrant workers to participate in the competition.

"We encourage our employees to participate in these activities and we have been bringing them here for many years."

First prize in the singing category was clinched by 29-year-old Filipino machine operator Garidos Luciano Jr. Hibaya, who works for an electronic company in Taoyuan. He received a trophy and cash prize of NT$14,000.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said the competition, now in its fifth year, is aimed at promoting friendship by helping migrant workers feel at home, while also encouraging employers to create friendly working environments.

The 2019 Taoyuan Foreign Workers Talent Contest, which carried a total purse of NT$157,200, kicked off with preliminaries June 29. The competition saw a total of 84 entries for singing, 46 for dance and six for instrumental from migrant workers from Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.