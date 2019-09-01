TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Tourism Bureau released behind-the-scene footage of a micro film featuring Korean star Ok Taec Yeon (玉澤演) in a news release on its website on Friday (Aug. 30).

The tourism bureau has invited Taec Yeon, the main rapper of the Korean boy band 2PM, to star in the film that aims to promote Taiwan tourism in Korean.

The locations that would make an appearance in the film were jointly decided by the Taiwanese and Korean directors, and most of the locations are charming places in northern and central Taiwan, the bureau said in the release. The locations include Wai'ao Twin Lion Beach, Sun Moon Lake Bikeway, Nanya Rocks, Yehliu Geopark, Sun Moon Lake Restaurant, Checheng Train Station, Rainbow Village, Old Caoling Belt Bikeway, Yinhe Cave, Sun Moon Lake Shuishe Pier, and Fengjia Night Market.

The official behind-the-scene footage has recently been released in Taiwan and Korea simultaneously as the first part of a preliminary promotional campaign, according to the release.

During the shooting of the film, Taec Yeon also posted some video clips on his Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube accounts to share with his fans, attracting discussion and comments among them.

(Taiwan Tourism Bureau video)

(Taiwan Tourism Bureau photos)