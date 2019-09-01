Shout Out Festival to feature 70 bands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Shout Out Festival 2019 lineup has been released and features 70 groups of international and Taiwanese bands, who will perform at Leofoo Village on Sept. 6-8.

The first ever Shout Out Festival gets underway in Hsinchu County, with 11 international bands from Japan, Korea, United Kingdom, Thailand, and Singapore. They include The Fin., Swervedriver, and Yellow Fang.

Local bands include rock ‘n’ rollers Egg Plant Egg (茄子蛋), the 29th and 30th Golden Melody Award winner, Your Woman Sleep with Others (老王樂隊), and Bisiugroup (美秀集團).

Five stages will be constructed in the grounds of the amusement park, including the Castle Stage in the Arabian Kingdom, Flying Stage under the roller coaster, and the Totem Stage under the drop tower. There will also be a free shuttle bus from Zhongli Rail Station to Hsinchu HSR Station.

During the three days of the festival, Leofoo Village will only be open for individuals with festival tickets. Please visit the website and Facebook page for further information.



Egg Plant Egg (Shout Out Festival photo)