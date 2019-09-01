TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) made his case for pragmatic diplomacy focused on trade and the economy on Sunday (Sept. 1), as speculation continues to mount as to whether he will make a bid for the 2020 presidency.

Gou, whose next move is being closely monitored following his defeat in the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) primaries, in July, returned from a trip to the Middle East last week.

In a Facebook post, he called for an end to what he described as the endless debate on the opposing “blue and green ideologies” and independence issues. He also advocated an alternative model of economic and technological development for the country.

Paying tribute to former President Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) and former Premier Sun Yun-suan (孫運璿), Gou stressed the island should take the path of “industrial diplomacy.” Taiwan boasts strong manufacturing prowess and should look for opportunities around the world, he said.

For example, Saudi Arabia presents tremendous potential for Taiwan’s healthcare services, according to Gou. The Middle East country also seeks to develop its robotic and automation industries due to a lack of labor – an area that Taiwan is well positioned to pioneer and an opportunity that must not be squandered.

The prominent tycoon is widely expected to quit the KMT and run for president as an independent. Reports have suggested this will be made clear by Sept. 17, the deadline for registration. Superintendent Hou Ming-feng (侯明鋒), of Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital, is reported be a likely running mate for him, said CNA.