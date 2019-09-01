TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The first "Taiwan Beer Music Festival” (台啤音樂節) will take place at Hsinchu Fishman’s Wharf at Hsinchu Fishing Port on Sept. 7, the Industrial Development & Investment Promotion Committee of Hsinchu City said in a news release on Aug. 29.

Co-organized by Hsinchu City Government and Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corp. (TTL), the event will feature three elements: beer, music, and dishes that go with beer, according to the release. In addition to the presentation of a concert featuring a dynamic lineup, there will also be a fair with stalls selling dishes that pair well with Taiwan Beer.

Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said that he has overseen the construction of Hsinchu Fishman’s Wharf, in which the city has invested NT$1.5 billion (about US$47.5 million). Now Hsinchu Fishman’s Wharf provides a nice beach for visitors to walk on and admire the setting sun.

TTL vice general manager Liao Chih-chien (廖志堅) said this year’s Taiwan Beer Music Festival is just a beginning because he expects the event to be held in the city every year.

The concert lineup includes singer-songwriter and actor Bii, songstress waa wei, and well-known bands such as Astro Bunny, Men Envy Children (MEC) Band, and Frandé, the release said.

The food fair will start at 3 p.m., while the concert will commence at 5 p.m.

For more information, please refer to this site. Hsinchu Fishing Port was formerly called Nanliao Fishing Port.

(Hsinchu City Government photo)