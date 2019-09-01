TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Filmmakers of all nationalities are being invited to participate in the 2019 Trending Taiwan Short Film Competition” (全民潮臺灣短片徵件競賽), which celebrates the island’s diversity.

Now in its fifth year, the contest seeks to introduce Taiwan to a greater international audience through videos that capture facets of the country's culture or its unique beauty. Submissions will be accepted between Aug. 31 and Oct. 16.

Works must be no longer than three minutes, or they cannot be entered. Taiwan must be the primary subject or serve as the backdrop for the story, said the organizers.

The films are to be shot with an aspect ratio of 16:9. While there are no requirements for the type of cameras used to make the film, a resolution of at least 1280x720 (720p) is required.

Entries will be scored according to a number of criteria, from theme to narration style, photography to originality. Originality and creativity will weigh heavily this year in the determination of the contest winners, according to the organizers.

A shortlist will be announced on Oct. 31, followed by an awards ceremony on Nov. 7 when the winners are revealed. The top prize winner will receive NT$200,000 (US$6,318), from a total prize money pot of NT$530,000.

Winning works will be available to view on “Trending Taiwan,” the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The competition has attracted more than 400 films over the past four years.

Visit the official website of Trending Taiwan to learn more.