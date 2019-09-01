Remnants of Daxi’s days as a prosperous port abound as one traverses the streets of its downtown area. Located in the northern metropolis of Taoyuan, the district made a name for itself during Japanese colonial rule (1895-1945) when it was a wealthy trading center on the Dahan River.



Following the end of the colonial period, the rise of road and rail transport saw the port lose its luster as a trading hub, and many of its buildings fell into disrepair. Thanks to the efforts of the local community in the 1990s together with funding from the Ministry of Culture, however, the architectural legacy of Daxi Old Street is still clear today. Visitors are greeted by elaborate storefront facades that meld traditional Taiwan and Western Baroque architectural styles with carved stonework. These exteriors date to the late 1910s, when local officials oversaw a redevelopment project funded by shop owners. Eager to highlight their success, proprietors competed to host the most impressive designs.

Mainly targeting Heping Road, the community’s work is regarded as one of the most outstanding examples in Taiwan of public-private sector collaboration in heritage preservation, said Chen Chian-huei, director of the Daxi Wood Art Eco-Museum. “From conception to realization, the program involved substantial input from residents, and has emerged as a model for other initiatives across the country in the decades since.”



Building on these efforts, a new communitywide restoration campaign funded as part of the government’s Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program is ongoing to attract visitors to step beyond the downtown area and investigate the full diversity of Daxi’s heritage assets.

According to Chen, the main focus of this new initiative is extending regeneration measures beyond Heping to the surrounding streets. Storefront facades aside, targets of the restoration work include a number of Japanese-era administrative offices.



At the center of the work is the museum that Chen heads. Administered by Taoyuan City Government’s Department of Cultural Affairs, the institution features a permanent exhibition on the area’s history, as well as displays of traditional furniture to showcase Daxi’s woodworking traditions.



It also spotlights local folk festivals and religious activities by funding workshops and offering guided tours. “Our works underscore Daxi’s distinctive tangible and intangible heritage,” Chen said. “This town is truly a museum without walls.”

(This article is adapted from Living Museum in the July/August 2019 issue of Taiwan Review. The Taiwan Review archives dating to 1951 are available online.)