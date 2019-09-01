  1. Home
Migrant workers can now apply online to re-enter Taiwan

The new National Immigration Agency measure makes it easier for migrants to briefly leave and return to the country

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/01 12:28
Online application system for migrant workers (NIA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An online application for a re-entry permit is now available to migrant workers in Taiwan who wish to leave the country for a short period of time.

Currently, migrant workers are required to obtain a re-entry permit over the counter, if they plan to return after a foreign trip. Starting Aug. 29, the service can be accessed through an online platform, saving both time and hassle for applicants, according to the National Immigration Agency (NIA).

Applications can be filed using the optimized website, “Online Application System for Migrant Workers” (外籍移工線上申辦系統), anytime and anywhere. The review period is two days, after which the permit is issued.

The document needs to be downloaded and printed. NIA has vowed to implement more online service platforms, provide streamlined services, and improve administrative efficiency.
migrant worker
re-entry

