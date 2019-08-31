TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Dong Hwa University said Saturday (August 31) it had asked Taiwanese Ministry of Education (MOE) officials in Hong Kong to help achieve the release of one of its Hong Kong students arrested during a crackdown on democracy activists in the territory.

Lai (李), 20, had been detained on Friday (August 30) as several leading figures of Hong Kong’s democracy movement were rounded up and questioned, the college in Hualien County said.

It was difficult to contact students during the summer holiday but the university hoped he could be released to attend next year’s opening of the new academic year, the Central News Agency reported.

Another exchange student from Hong Kong sent an e-mail to the university Saturday morning saying Lai had been arrested, and after looking up reports in the territory’s media, school management confirmed the arrest and asked MOE representatives there to make an effort to get him freed. Lai had already asked for an attorney to represent him.

Dong Hwa University counts 104 students from Hong Kong, according to CNA.

