Magnitude 4.7 quake jolts southeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude 4.7 quake jolted Taitung County Saturday (August 31) afternoon, the Central Weather Bureau reported.

The temblor struck at 3:50 p.m., 26.8 kilometers under the ocean and 63.6 km northeast of the Taitung County Government building.

The highest intensity, three on the seven-point Taiwanese intensity scale, was registered in the northern Taitung County townships of Chenggong and Changbin, the Central News Agency reported.

Green Island, remote Orchid Island and a limited number of other townships such as Chishang and Luye, saw an intensity of two.

