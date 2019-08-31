Taiwan museums to exhibit at ICOM Kyoto

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The Chinese Association of Museums (CAM) will lead the National Taiwan Museum and National Palace Museum to the 25th edition of the general conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) 2019 in Kyoto, Japan from Sep. 2 to 4.

The General Conference of ICOM Kyoto includes an international museum fair and exhibition forum, where there will be 100 Taiwanese representatives to present 60 academic results. Additionally, the Taiwan Pavilion includes two themed exhibitions designed by the NTM and the NPM.

The NTM designed the Taiwanese Pavilion with the theme of “Taiwan: A Living Museum” to resonate “Museums as Cultural Hubs: The Future of Tradition,” the theme of the ICOM Kyoto 2019 General Conference. The pavilion can be seen at the Kyoto International Conference Center from Sep. 2 to 4. A painting by Lin Shing-Yue (林惺嶽), a Taiwanese artist, becomes the background of the pavilion and expresses the four purposes of the NTM, which are sustainable environment, human rights and justice, cultural rights equality and public participation, according to the press release from CAM.



Taiwan a Living Museum designed by the NTM. (CAM photo)

Furthermore, the NPM also showcases its treasured pieces at the ICOM exhibition with the theme of Reinterpreting Tradition. With the help of augmented reality and virtual reality, "Along the River During the Qingming Festival," the Northern Song Dynasty painting, and other pieces can be experienced more vividly.

ICOM Kyoto 2019 will run from Sep. 1 to 7 while the Taiwan exhibition will take place from Sep. 2 until 4 at Booth N37 of the New Hall of Kyoto International Conference Center. Please visit the website for further information.