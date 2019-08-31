TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Yang-Ming University (NYMU) and Chiao Tung University (NCTU) will decide whether to merge together as National Yang-Ming and Chiao Tung University (YMCT) later in September.

After two decades of negotiations, both universities have now scheduled to hold a council meeting simultaneously on September 18, reported United Daily News. If the merger contract is approved respectively by both schools, it will then be sent to the Ministry of Education (MOE) for a green light.

Once all procedures are carried out successfully, the merger will take place as soon as August 1, 2020, said NYMU President Steve Kuo (郭旭崧). YMCT will then comprise 19 colleges, six research centers and one teaching hospital across nine campuses. The university will have roughly 18,000 students and 1,200 professors.

Kuo said after the merger, the YMCT’s performance at the QS World University Rankings is likely to rise to 150th place. Currently both schools are ranked between 200th and 300th in the index.

In order to select a new principal for the merged university, a selection committee will be formed. It will consist of nine faculty members and students from the two universities and three MOE officials, according to Kuo.

The school’s council meeting will include 120 members shared by the two universities, including students representatives. After the merger is completed, existing students will receive their graduation certificate from YMCT regardless of which university they originally enrolled in.