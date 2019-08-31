Details of Hong Kong protester arrests emerge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The arrest of eight high-profile activists and politicians by Hong Kong police on Friday (Aug. 30) is being widely viewed as an effort to deter organizers behind a large rally originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon (Aug. 31) – though it had already been canceled by the Civil Human Rights Front due to the absence of a no-objection notice.

The eight arrested people included the convener of the Hong Kong National Party Andy Chan (陳浩天), pro-democratic activists at Demosistō Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) and Agnes Chow (周庭), and three legislative council members. This was the first time that legislative councilors had been arrested during the ongoing anti-extradition bill protests.

Au Nok-hin (區諾軒), one of the three councilors, was arrested for “assaulting the police” and “obstructing the police.” Police claimed that Au damaged a police officer's eardrums by “speaking too loudly” with a megaphone during a march on July 7.

Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow were almost immediately sent to court after their arrests and the court approved bail on condition of a curfew order. With them, another Demosistō activist Ivan Lam (林朗彥) was also charged and prosecuted, even though he is currently abroad.

Agnes Chow said she was ordered by female polices to take off her trousers for a body search, twice, although she said she was treated politely. However, Chow said this may be because she is a high-profile individual, and other female protesters might have been humiliated or even experienced sexual violence.

Joshua Wong told Hong Kong media the ongoing protests are essentially spontaneous and leaderless (無大台). He believes the police are wrong to think that arresting them can stop the movement, because “whether there will be people or not on the streets of Hong Kong Island does not depend on me or Agnes Chow.”

Some citizens said it was not a coincidence police arrested and prosecuted the activists on the same day, right before the “831 Deadline.” They also condemned police for not arresting “gangsters” that indiscriminately attacked protestors.

Choy Chi-keung Ivan (蔡子強) at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) said that it was obvious the police were attempting to deter protesters by arresting high-profile individuals. However, Choy believes this will actually make people more likely to protest against increasing police violence.

“830 Grand Arrest” name list:

Andy Chan (陳浩天), convener of the Hong Kong National Party, arrested for “rioting” and “assaulting police” in the “713 Liberating Sheung Shui” protest.

Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), secretary-general of Demosistō, arrested for “inciting others participating in illegal assemblies,” “participating in illegal assemblies,” and “organizing illegal assemblies” during the “621 Police Headquarters Siege.”

Agnes Chow (周庭), a pro-democratic activist at Demosistō, arrested for “inciting others participating in illegal assemblies” and “participating in illegal assemblies” during the “621 Police Headquarters Siege.”

Ivan Lam (林朗彥), a pro-democratic activist at Demosistō, prosecuted for “inciting others participating in illegal assemblies” and “participating in illegal assemblies” during the “621 Police Headquarters Siege.”

Rick Hui (許銳宇), district councilor, arrested for “obstructing the police” during the “714 New Town Plaza incident in Sha Tin.”

Althea Suen (孫曉嵐), former chairperson of the University of Hong Kong Student Union (H.K.U.S.U.), arrested for “conspiring property damage” and “entering or staying in the legislative council” during the “701 Occupying Legislative Council.”

Cheng Chung-tai (鄭松泰), a legislative councilor, arrested for “conspiring property damage” at the “701 Occupying Legislative Council.”

Au Nok-hin (區諾軒), legislative councilor, arrested for “assaulting police” and for speaking too loudly with a megaphone and “obstructing police” at the “707 Kowloon March.”

Jeremy Tam (譚文豪), legislative councilor and former Cathay Pacific pilot, arrested for unknown reasons.