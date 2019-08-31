Taiwan printmaking delights Russia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Dozens of fine printed artworks from 18 Taiwanese artists are being exhibited at Babylon Gallery in Samara, a city in southwestern Russia.

Taiwan’s printmaking techniques are exquisite, said Andrey Martynov, curator of the exhibition that includes Taiwan printmakers from three generations, reported Central News Agency. Among the many notable Taiwanese printmakers, Liao Xiu-ping’s (廖修平) prints are most impressive, he added.

Liao’s work is influenced by Japanese printmaking and also combines traditional and contemporary elements, said Martynov. Liao is a Taiwan printmaking art pioneer, he said.

Hsu Te-ming (許德明), a cultural affairs official at Taiwan’s representative office in Russia, said the office has organized three Taiwan printmaking events in Moscow and Samara. The hope is this will foster artistic exchanges between Taiwan and Russia.

Taiwanese printmaking is widely appreciated in Russia, said Hsu. He looks forward to exhibiting these artworks in other cities so that more Russian people will have the opportunity to understand Taiwan art, he added.

In addition to Liao’s prints, the exhibition includes other prominent artists such as Hwang Yue-sheng (黃郁生), Pan Chin-jui (潘勁瑞), Lin Ren-hsin (林仁信), and Huang Chun-yuan (黃椿元), among others. A total of 54 prints created by 18 Taiwanese printmakers are displayed at the Babylon Gallery from Aug. 30 through to Oct. 13.