A French league match between Metz and Paris Saint-Germain was temporarily halted on Friday night due to homophobic banners unfurled by the home fans.

Referee Frank Schneider interrupted the game in Metz's stadium, the Stade Saint-Symphorien, during the 2-0 defeat for the home side, while the banners were removed and the players left the pitch before play was resumed a few minutes later.

Ongoing problem

Friday's incident came after Wednesday's game between Nice and Marseille was paused for several minutes after Nice supporters revealed two flags emblazoned with homophobic messages.

Metz fans seemed to be reacting to that by targeting the French League (LFP), showing a banner saying "I won't be on TV because my words are not very gay."

It was the fourth episode of its kind to occur in French football this month, three of which took place in Ligue 1.

The LFP promised to crack down on homophobia this season with referees told to stop play if homophobic insults are heard or seen.

Male footballers coming out while still playing is a rare occurrence, especially those competing in the top leagues.

Ex-German international and former Aston Villa midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger announced he was gay in January 2014, six months after retiring as a professional.

