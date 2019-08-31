  1. Home
  2. World

Twitter CEO’s account hacked, sends racist tweets

Jack Dorsey’s hacked account tweets, retweets hateful messages

By Zin Kao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/31 11:35
(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After Twitter Inc CEO Jack Dorsey had his account hacked on Friday (Aug. 30), it tweeted racially hateful content to more than 4 million followers.

Twitter’s communication team confirmed the account was compromised in an official tweet. It later explained the hack was achieved through an “security oversight by the mobile provider,” and there is “no indication that Twitter’s systems have been compromised.”

The phone number associated with the account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider. This allowed an unauthorized person to compose and send tweets via text message from the phone number. That issue is now resolved.

After being hacked, Dorsey’s account tweeted that Adolf Hitler is innocent and made hateful remarks against African-Americans and Jews. One of the tweets even suggested there was a bomb in Twitter’s headquarters.

Although the communication team reacted quickly to secure the account and remove all offensive messages, including suspending accounts spouting racist tweets, the Twitter share price dropped by nearly 1 percent after the hack.
Twitter
hacking
hate speech
Jack Dorsey

