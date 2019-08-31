TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Union’s new representative to Taiwan, Filip Grzegorzewski​​​, will arrive with his family in September to take up his post.

Grzegorzewski will replace Madeleine Majorenko and take responsibility for promoting EU’s relationship with Taiwan. Having stayed in Taiwan for four years, Majorenko returned to Brussels in August.

Grzegorzewski previously served as chair of the Council Working Group on Asia (COASI), part of the European External Action Service. He is a senior diplomat specializing in Asia, according to the European Economic and Trade Office (EETO).

Grzegorzewski has held key positions in both the EU and during his national diplomatic service, including Director General of Asia-Pacific Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland. Grzegorzewski​​​​​​​ speaks fluent Mandarin due to a previous assignment in Beijing, China.