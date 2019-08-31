Taiwan Presidential Election 2020 (133 days left)：Tidbits from Aug. 26 to 30, 2019
Last updated: (GMT+8) 00:25 Aug. 31, 2019
Election Tidbits about Tsai Ing-wen, Han Kuo-yu, Ko Wen-je, and Terry Gou
Tidbits about presidential nominees and potential candidates
Han Kuo-yu Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential nominee [ Chinese version ]
- On a live broadcast on August 29 at noon, while discussing the topic of high-level brain drain, Han Kuo-yu said “the phoenixes have flown away, but a whole bunch of chickens have come in.”
Afterward, Han explained: “I was just afraid that our own talent was leaving, while outside talent was not coming in either, which would have a rather large impact on Taiwan’s future economic competitiveness; I was just talking very fast, and because I was born under the sign of the chicken myself, I immediately thought of chickens.”
About Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s comments on August 28 that youngsters account for 52 percent of drug users, the Ministry of Interior struck back with concrete data showing that of the people caught with drugs in 2017 and 2018, minors only accounted for 0.39 percent and 0.37 percent respectively. On August 29, Han explained that by youngsters, he meant “people under the age of 24, therefore of those under the age of 24, those aged 16, 17 and 18 account for about 52 percent.”
Tsai Ing-wen (Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential nominee) [ Chinese version ]
- On the evening of August 29, President Tsai Ing-wen wrote on her Facebook page: “There are some people who may think politics is a ridiculous matter, but to me, politics is management work, it is to try and change society through communication and coordination, these are the words former President Lee Teng-hui told me when I was working at the National Security Council.”
- The afternoon of August 29. Regarding National Taiwan University department of law professor emeritus Ho De-fen’s news conference in the morning arguing that President Tsai Ing-wen’s Ph.D. might have been forged, President Tsai Ing-wen wrote on her Facebook page during the afternoon that she would “officially file a lawsuit!” “After preparing the relevant documents, I will take legal action against the relevant people and file a lawsuit.”
- In response to Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s recent mocking of her “Taiwan values” as ludicrous, President Tsai Ing-wen said during an interview on Wednesday (Aug. 28), “People's trust is vested in the hope that elected officials will do their job right every day and not that they will become famous commentators and verbally fight each other.”
- Tsai said in a video addressing the American Legion on Wednesday (Aug. 28), “The Chinese government is a power that spreads fake news to stir up trouble and disunion in a free and open society … As long as I am in power, Taiwan will not succumb to pressure … We purchase military equipment not to initiate conflicts, but as we all know, only real [military] capabilities will cause powers to have a second thought … We will absolutely not seek to come into conflict with China, but we would like to ask China to respect our democratic system … We will not provoke China on purpose, but we are also not so ignorant as to not know what China is attempting to do.”
- In response to Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je questioning her “Taiwan values,” Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday (Aug. 26), “These are shown in my many polices and handling of administrative matters, including responses to the model of ‘one country, two systems for Taiwan,’ and to ‘Hong Kong’s anti-extradition movement.’ Moreover, since taking office, I have defended the democratic lifestyle of Taiwan’s people. Regarding national defense, I have been making great strides, striving to strengthen our country’s self-defense capabilities. All these show my Taiwan values.”
Ko Wen-je (potential candidate) [ Chinese version ]
- The wife of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) 2020 presidential candidate Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu, Lee Chia-fen, petitioned the Ministry of Interior about the imminent demolition of her farmhouse in Gukeng, Yunlin County, due to building violations. She quickly sold the property to a member of the public of NT$8 million.
On this topic, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je said during an interview on August 29: “During an election campaign, you let people see this kind of pattern, people who run for president should not get entangled for NT$8 million and be seen through by people.” “It’s a strategic mistake, just demolish it and do away with it,” “sacrifice the knights in order to save the king,” “it’s only if you give up something that you can gain other things.” “If you just look at it purely from the angle of a campaign strategy, this whole action is wrong.” “You want to run for president, and for just NT$8 million you just run around everywhere, just demolish it and it’s over.”
- Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je repeatedly asked President Tsai Ing-wen what she meant with the term “Taiwan values.” To her reply that the values were sovereignty, security, the continuation of a free and democratic way of life, and those are all things Tsai is practicing each day,”
Ko asked again on August 29 whether his past actions had not conformed to those Taiwan values.
- On Wednesday (Aug. 28) night, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je joined an online streaming program hosted by social commentator and online celebrity Holder Chen, where he said that the “Media’s fourth estate status is demeaned by devoting 70 percent of reports to one person (Han Kuo-yu). It’s way out of bounds. CTN TV should just change its name to Han’s TV. Want Want China Times Group chairman Tsai Eng-meng’s way of loving Taiwan is not commendable at all.” Ko also said, “Taiwan is a country, but not a normal country, because only two percent of the world recognizes us.”
When asked the question, “If Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election comes down to a head-to-head dual between President Tsai Ing-wen and Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu, who will you support?” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je responded by saying, “I will go for an outing and be very angry. I wouldn't like to see the election evolve into such a situation because the election will then become very boring and dirty as the two camps sling mud at each other instead of discussing how to rule the country after being elected president.”
- Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je said on Wednesday (Aug. 28) that administering a country is far more difficult than administering a city. As Kaohsiung City was governed by the green camp (Democratic Progressive Party), he claimed that it’s more difficult to administer Kaohsiung than Taipei, and therefore Mayor Han Kuo-yu has been burning the candle at both ends between his mayoral duties and presidential campaign.
- Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je told reporters on Tuesday (Aug. 27) that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) needs to have someone take responsibility for its defeat in the 2018 Kaohsiung mayoral election, as it is important in politics to put the saddle on the right horse. Ko added that Kaohsiung's former DPP Mayor Chen Chu should be held accountable. However, President Tsai Ing-wen cannot break away from the DPP’s New Trend faction, to which Chen belongs, because “Tsai would not have been able to stop former Premier William Lai from challenging her position if Chen was not on her side,” Ko said.
- Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je criticized Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential nominee Han Kuo-yu during an exclusive interview on Monday (Aug. 26). “In more than 100 years of Taiwanese history, it had never happened before Han that a mayor went off to run for president in the first month of assuming office,” he said. “It’s very unfair to Kaohsiung citizens. Therefore, to this day, there has been no municipal administration in Kaohsiung to speak of.”
Ko stated that “Administering a country is not easy at all. Where Han got that confidence from is incomprehensible.”
Ko added that while Han had anticipated a Ko candidacy early on, he was actually hoping Ko would jump into the race to take a chunk of President Tsai's voters away from her. Ko went on to say, “If I don’t run for president, Han will not have the moral justification to carry on. Han didn’t leave his selfishness behind, and [he] miscalculated the situation, as he didn’t think I would be so indifferent about the pursuit of a presidential ambition.”
Ko remarked, “Han showed a stack of official documents taller than a person in a live broadcast to show he was actually doing something. It’s funny to see how he stacked up the official documents because the Taipei City government adopted electronic official documents long ago. If someone sent red portfolios containing emergency official documents to the mayor’s office, they would usually receive a scolding for the long time it takes to convert the papers into electric files. Nobody is competing over whose stack of official documents is higher nowadays. Han’s behavior is really ridiculous.”
- Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je was asked by reporters on Monday (Aug. 26) whether the Taiwan People’s Party will continue to take in people marginalized by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Ko said, “What enemies desire is not what I want, and what enemies don’t desire is what I want.”
- In response to those who are skeptical about Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s arguments on the cross-strait relationship, Ko told reporters that he scored 65 points for the U.S. and 55 points for China. He added, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen scored 85 points for the U.S., but zero points for China. He added that since Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu has not been to Washington yet, it is only when he comes back alive that he can he be considered to have passed the test.
Terry Gou (possible candidate) [ Chinese version ]
- On August 29, Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou was visiting the Middle East at the invitation of Softbank founder Masayoshi Son. Advisers at Gou’s office revealed that he had met an advisor to the Saudi royal family and the minister of commerce, and would visit funds and energy traders in order to understand energy purchases and other related policies.
- Media reports said on Wednesday (Aug. 28) that Foxconn billionaire Terry Gou has joined hands with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, the chairman of Taiwan People Party; former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyn; and People First Party Chairman James Soong, and that Gou will announce his presidential bid in mid-September.
- Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) wrote on his Facebook page Tuesday (Aug. 27) that he had once heard the text of a coffee commercial going “you have to waste your time on something beautiful.”
“At the Young Coffee Shop, I talked to social workers caring for young sufferers of early onset dementia. Their stories are heartbreaking, as we usually use time to record memories and to lose them, but early onset dementia victims lose what they should remember or should forget bit by bit,” Gou wrote.
- Media reports have suggested that Foxconn founder Terry Gou visited tarot card master Su Jen-tsung in June to have his fortune told. In response, Gou said in a Facebook post on Monday (Aug. 26) night, “Several months ago, Su asked to have a meeting with me, via my fans, saying he had been through a lot, including a serious illness, and that meeting with me was his lifetime wish. Out of consideration for the love I have for my fans and out of respect for someone who is older than me and not well, I met with Mr. Su for 30 minutes. However, photos of my warm, private meeting with Mr. Su and his family were leaked by ill-intentioned people. Mr. Su didn’t mention anything related to the election results.”