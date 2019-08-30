TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said Friday (August 30) he feared retaliation from President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) Democratic Progressive Party (PP) if she won the January elections, accusing the ruling party of “tribal politics.”

Ko, who still hasn’t declared whether he plans to run in the January 11, 2020 presidential election, made the remarks in an interview with CommonWealth Magazine.

He described the DPP as a collection of factions with the party chairman and the president at the top. DPP leaders saw the individual as standing above the factions, the factions above the party, and the party interest above the national interest, Ko said, referring to the appointments of chairpersons for the state-run enterprises.

Looking at the next president, Ko told the magazine that the most important thing was that the head of state was not corrupt. He added he did not think Tsai was corrupt, but he described the wrong use of national resources as just another form of corruption.

In the interview, the mayor also mentioned the need he felt to raise a successor, because under present circumstances, he said “Taiwan would collapse” if he left.

Ko also told CommonWealth that if Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) did not run for president, he might still do so if People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) agreed to nominate him as a presidential candidate, which would allow him to run without having to collect about 280,000 signatures from the public.