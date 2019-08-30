TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The number of deaths caused by drunk driving is showing a sharp increase, reaching 80 percent of last year’s total in just six months, the United Evening News reported Friday (August 30).

From January through July, a total of 77 incidents caused 81 deaths, with a possible doubling of fatalities likely for 2019 compared to the previous year if the trend continues, the report said.

Over the previous three years, the death toll showed ups and downs, but no excessive falls or rises, with 102 deaths in 2016, 87 in 2017 and 100 last year, according to police data mentioned by the evening paper.

Since a tougher approach of drunk driving was launched July 1, more thorough checks were launched, but nevertheless in July this year six people died in drunk driving incidents, compared to just two in July 2018.

However, police pointed at the number of drunk driving incidents being found during the month of July dropping from more than 9,000 two years ago to 8,546 this July.

The United Evening News quoted police officers as saying they were on the lookout for drunk drivers every single day, but even though the checks had become more stringent, there were still too many citizens who drank and drove.

