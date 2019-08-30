TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Chinese government rebuffed a suggestion by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) to yield to at least some of the protesters' five key demands, according to sources who spoke to Reuters.

In the article, Reuters cited three sources familiar with the matter as saying that Lam submitted a report to Beijing in which she recommended withdrawing the controversial extradition bill, one of five key demands by the protesters, to potentially alleviate the simmering crisis in Hong Kong. However, the sources said that Chinese leadership blew off her proposal and "ordered her not to yield to any of the protesters' other demands at that time."

The testimony by these sources provides the most direct proof thus far of the extent to which Beijing is directly manipulating Hong Kong's response to the demonstrations. Lam's report was given before Aug. 7 at a meeting in Shenzhen over the Hong Kong crisis headed by senior Chinese government officials, and delved into the possibility of acquiescing to some of the demands of protestors to calm tensions, according to Reuters' sources.

The report also examined "an independent inquiry into the protests; fully democratic elections; dropping of the term 'riot' in describing protests; and dropping charges against those arrested so far," according to Reuters. According to a Hong Kong official who spoke to the news agency, the two demands most seriously considered were withdrawing the bill and the independent inquiry, as it was believed this would appease many of the more moderate protestors.

However, the senior official said that Chinese officials told Lam to neither withdraw the bill nor start an inquiry. Another source, who has ties with senior Hong Kong officials, said that "they said no" to all five of the protesters' demands.

Reuters' third source, a senior Chinese official, said that the report had been handed over to the Central Coordination Group for Hong Kong and Macau Affairs. This is a high-level group which is headed by Politburo Standing Committee member Han Zheng, and the source said that President Xi Jinping (習近平) was indeed aware of the report.

The official said that the Chinese government nixed the idea of meeting any of the protestors' demands. Instead, they wanted Lam to "take more initiative."