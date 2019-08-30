TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Pablo Picasso lithographs found in Taiwan’s National Museum of History (NMH) are believed to be original copies.

The four color prints are the “Dove of Peace,” “The Youth Circle,” “Mother and Child,” and “Dove with Sun.” In particular, "Dove of Peace” is a copy of the poster Picasso prepared for the World Congress of Partisans for Peace held in Paris in 1949.

Lithograph experts such as Chung You-hui (鐘有輝) came to the conclusion that the four artworks were original copies after analyzing the signatures on them, according to NMH Director Liao Hsin-tien (廖新田). In addition, the absence of codes on the lithographs, a practice that began after 1963, led experts to assume that the prints were produced prior to the early 1960s.

The lithographs were exquisitely made with special textured papers, Liao said. He and other experts handling the collections were amazed by the discovery, the director added.

The museum has been under renovation since last July and will not be open to the public until 2021. Currently, staff members are organizing the approximately 63,000 works of art stored in the museum, reported the Public Television Service.

The museum said it commissioned Taiwanese artist Chen Houei-kuen (陳慧坤) in 1975 to collect Picasso prints and replica paintings in Europe for an exhibition. He eventually obtained 72 artworks for the museum.

The museum has said it will plan an exhibition for the collection in the future.