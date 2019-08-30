Taipei (Taiwan News) — The National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (NTMFA) has released the list of artists exhibiting their work at the upcoming Asian Art Biennial.

The 7th edition of the Asian Art Biennial, "The Strangers from Beyond the Mountain and the Sea," features 30 groups of artists from 16 countries and will take place at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts from Oct. 5 to Feb. 9. The NTMFA announced the artists in a press release on Friday (Aug. 30).

Both of the event's curators, Taiwanese artist Hsu Chia-Wei (許家維) and Singaporean Ho Tzu-Nyen (何子彥), share the same insight on the purpose of hosting the exhibition. “We think that the show is not only to present the artworks but also to explore the world with the artists,” said Ho.

At the exhibition, visitors can visit cross-disciplinary creations that focus on the history, politics, and economy of Asia. Additionally, there are nine newly commissioned works, more than any of its predecessors.

Korakrit Arunanondchai and Alex Gvojic’s collaborative work, for example, is an art installation that represents the story of the young Thai soccer players trapped in a cave last summer, and it reflects on traditional ways of thinking, technological development, and politics in Thai society. For more information, please visit the NTMFA website.