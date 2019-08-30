TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Itinerant Kaohsiung Mayor and full-time presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) announced today (Aug. 30) that construction on the so-called "Love Ferris Wheel" should begin next year.

When Han was running for mayor of Kaohsiung last year, he proposed the construction of a "Love Ferris Wheel" (愛情摩天輪) on the city's Love River, arousing intense debate among all walks of life. At a press conference in Kaohsiung today, Han said that if everything runs smoothly, construction on the Ferris wheel will probably begin next year.

Kaohsiung Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councilor Chiu Chun-hsien (邱俊憲) on Thursday (Aug. 29) attended an informational meeting about the Ferris wheel. Chiu lamented that for such a large project requiring substantial investment from businesses, the meeting only lasted 30 minutes.

Chiu said that the Kaohsiung City Government then claimed that it was not going to disclose information in order to protect the "rights and interests of investors," reported Liberty Times. Chiu asked, "Who will protect the rights and interests of the citizens of Kaohsiung?"

"Even if private companies pay for 100 percent of the project, the legal procedures have to be followed and the process must be open and transparent to the outside world," said a dissatisfied Chiu. Out of frustration, Chiu then said, "What a foolish and infuriating informational meeting. Don't let Kaohsiung degenerate into Han's showground."

In a speech today on the Ferris wheel, Han expressed his gratitude to 31 manufactures for their participation in the project, reported SETN. He said that he can build a "love industry" that will enable couples and spouses between the ages of 18 and 80 to come to Kaohsiung's Love River, making Kaohsiung an endlessly appealing, romantic tourist attraction with a human touch.

Many have questioned the realization of this project and its timeline given Han's busy schedule as a presidential candidate. During his speech today, Han said, "This coming December, we will probably start announcing [the final plans]. I hope that everything will go smoothly next year, and that construction can probably begin," according to the report.