TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A mass protest in Hong Kong that had originally been planned for Saturday (Aug. 31) was canceled after an appeal against a police ban proved unsuccessful, according to the organizer, the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF).

The organization has no choice but to call off the demonstration on Saturday since it will not be able to guarantee the safety of participants, said CHRF convener Jimmy Sham (岑子杰) on Friday (Aug. 30). The CHRF will continue to request a notice of no objection from the authorities for future protests, he added.

The announcement came after several pro-democracy Hong Kong activists had been detained by law enforcement agencies for unlawful assemblies and other charges, including Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) and Agnes Chow (周庭) from the political party, Demosisto, on Friday morning, and Andy Chan (陳浩天) from the National Party on Thursday (Aug. 29).

The arrests, made both in public and at residences, shocked Hong Kong society. They could trigger many to take to the streets on Saturday despite the cancelation of the protest.

The CHRF had originally planned a rally at Chater Garden in the afternoon before marching on China’s liaison office in Hong Kong. The demonstration was intended to focus on the demand for a more democratic process of electing the city’s chief executive.

Five years ago on Aug. 31, China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) reached the decision that Hongkongers could only elect their leader from among a list of candidates already approved by Beijing. The Chinese authorities’ screening of candidates eventually led to the 2014 Umbrella Movement.

Saturday’s demonstration was banned by law enforcement authorities on Thursday. Previous violent confrontations between protesters and riot police were cited as posing a great risk to public safety.