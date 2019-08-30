TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Itinerant Kaohsiung Mayor and full-time presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) raced go-karts with Malaysian YouTuber Cody Hong on Thursday (Aug. 29) in an attempt to increase tourism to the southern Taiwanese metropolis.

On Thursday, Han squared off against Hong and another unidentified competitor at the starting line of the Kaohsiung's Suzuka Circuit Park. When the "Go" signal was given, all drivers were stuck in place as no one apparently had been told how to turn on their go-karts.

The ever-plucky Han was the first to figure out how to flip on the ignition switch. Despite the fact that all the other drivers were clearly struggling to start their cars, he gave the thumbs-up sign and put the pedal to the metal.

Han quickly zipped around the track unopposed. His head start was simply too insurmountable for Hong to overcome, and Han cruised to an easy victory across the finish line.



Han getting off well ahead of other drivers. (CNA image)

The event was part of serious of activities Han is engaging in with five internet celebrities visiting the city, one each from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hong Kong. Each activity will be held in a different part of Kaohsiung and turned into a short, promotional video.

When asked about the experience racing on Suzuka Circuit park, Han said that the steering wheel was "particularly hard," and he had to hold on it with both hands at all times to keep it stable, reported CNA. Nevertheless, he said he enjoyed the race and recommended "teenage friends" to come out and try it.

The latest episode is part of a series of publicity stunts Han has undertaken to make it appear he is taking action to resolve a problem. His previous antics included climbing a tree to spot mosquito-breeding spots to combat Dengue Fever and posing with stacks of folders to show off how hard he is working as mayor of Kaohsiung.



Han whizzing around the track. (CNA image)



Han talking to reporters after race. (CNA image)