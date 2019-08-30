TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Due to the impact of a powerful convective cloud system, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) today (Aug. 30) issued a heavy rain advisory for 14 counties and cities in Taiwan.

The CWB issued a heavy rain advisory this morning. The convective clouds are developing rapidly and are likely to generate short-term, heavy rainfall.

Today, there have been heavy downpours reported in Taichung, Nantou, southern Taiwan, and mountainous areas. Residents are advised to beware of lightning strikes and strong wind gusts.

The CWB has issued a heavy rain advisory for New Taipei City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Keelung City, Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Hualien County, Yunlin County, Nantou County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, and Taitung County. The CWB has also issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Pingtung County.