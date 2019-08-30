TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Cyrus Chu (朱敬一), has resigned for unspecified reasons.

Chu’s resignation was approved by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on August 23 and will become effective Saturday (Aug. 31), according to Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵). Chu’s replacement will be announced later, added Chang.

Chu took charge of Taiwan’s WTO delegation in October 2016. Before taking office, he had been the minister of the National Science Council, now the Ministry of Science and Technology, and a minister without portfolio at the Cabinet during the administration of former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

Chu has also been a research fellow at Academia Sinica since 2000.