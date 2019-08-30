  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's representative to World Trade Organization resigns

Cyrus Chu’s replacement to be announced later

  117
By Teng Pei-ju, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/30 13:06
Taiwan’s representative to the WTO Cyrus Chu (Source: CNA/ File photo)

Taiwan’s representative to the WTO Cyrus Chu (Source: CNA/ File photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Cyrus Chu (朱敬一), has resigned for unspecified reasons.

Chu’s resignation was approved by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on August 23 and will become effective Saturday (Aug. 31), according to Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵). Chu’s replacement will be announced later, added Chang.

Chu took charge of Taiwan’s WTO delegation in October 2016. Before taking office, he had been the minister of the National Science Council, now the Ministry of Science and Technology, and a minister without portfolio at the Cabinet during the administration of former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

Chu has also been a research fellow at Academia Sinica since 2000.
WTO

RELATED ARTICLES

China drops WTO case asking to be granted ‘market economy’ status
China drops WTO case asking to be granted ‘market economy’ status
2019/06/18 14:04
Taiwan WTO delegation hosts Orchid Exhibition in Geneva, Switzerland
Taiwan WTO delegation hosts Orchid Exhibition in Geneva, Switzerland
2019/06/17 17:51
Taiwan seeks to join WTO consultations between Japan and India
Taiwan seeks to join WTO consultations between Japan and India
2019/05/21 18:06
WTO ruling favoring South Korea over food import ban 'deals heavy blow to Japan': report
WTO ruling favoring South Korea over food import ban 'deals heavy blow to Japan': report
2019/04/12 17:27
Taiwan President asks Japanese legislator for help with CPTPP
Taiwan President asks Japanese legislator for help with CPTPP
2019/01/17 15:32