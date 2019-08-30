[Last update: Aug. 30 at 10:10 a.m.]

Another Demosisto member, Agnes Chow (周庭), was arrested on Friday morning, according to the party’s latest statement.

Chow was arrested at her home and will be escorted to the Wan Chai police headquarters, where Joshua Wong is currently detained. “We do not yet know what charges they are facing, but have arranged our lawyers to follow the case,” said the party.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pro-democracy Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) was arrested on Friday (Aug. 30) morning for charges currently unknown.

The leading student activist of the 2014 Umbrella Movement was arrested at approximately 7:30 a.m. en route to the South Horizons MTR station, where he was “pushed into a private car,” his political party Demosisto confirmed via Facebook.

“He has now been escorted to the police headquarters in Wan Chai on the basis of three charges,” said the party in the statement. “Our lawyers are working on this case.”

Wong, 22, was released from prison in mid-June after serving a two-month sentence for “contempt” related to his role in the 2014 Umbrella Movement, a 79-day protest against Beijing’s power to screen candidates running for the city’s chief executive.

Soon after his release from prison, Wong joined the anti-extradition protests that have been roiling the city this summer. The ongoing protests have continued for over 80 days as Chief Executive Carrie Lam refuses to concede to protesters’ demands.

In recent months, Wong has been interviewed by a number of international news outlets to talk about the protests, which now include demands for an inquiry into police violence against protesters and amnesty for those who have been detained because of their involvement in the protests.

Wong has also become the target of Chinese disinformation operations in the past few weeks after he and other party members had a meeting with Julie Eadeh, a senior official of the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong.