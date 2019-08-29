  1. Home
Filipina worker dies in chemical accident at Taiwan factory

29-year-old migrant worker had hoped to return home next month: reports

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/29 19:40
A Filipina worker died of burns caused by hydrofluoric acid at a factory in Miaoli.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Filipina employee died after her legs were spattered with hydrofluoric acid during work at a factory in Miaoli County, the Central News Agency reported Thursday (August 29).

The chemical is extremely corrosive and toxic, and able to cause death when touching the skin. It is frequently used in the electronics industry and for metal cleaning and glass etching.

The accident happened at an electronics factory in the Chunan Science Park Wednesday (August 28) morning, according to CNA.

The 29-year-old woman was wearing protective clothing to clean circuit boards with the acid, but as she turned away, the substance spattered the back of her legs, which the clothing did not cover.

She suffered chemical burns over a large surface of her legs, and while colleagues tried to help her, she still died after her transfer to hospital, reports said.

As few hospitals are equipped to deal with burns from hydrofluoric acid, the woman had to be transferred by ambulance from the factory in Miaoli to the Veterans’ General Hospital in Taipei.

According to her colleagues, the woman had been working at the factory for at least two years and was planning to return home to the Philippines next month, CNA reported.
