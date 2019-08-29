TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taoyuan Metro riders will now be able to enjoy free mobile device-charging services.

In a bid to provide passengers with an optimized traveling experience, a total of 2,112 USB sockets have been installed on the seats of 11 trains on the Taoyuan Mass Rapid Transit line, commonly known as the Airport MRT.

In addition, the Taoyuan Airport MRT has seen its trains' interior lighting replaced with LED lights. The measure will help bring down temperatures inside train carriages while also serving to reduce energy consumption, according to the Taoyuan Metro Corporation.

The Taoyuan Metro entered operations in March of 2017. The metro line connects Taoyuan International Airport with municipalities in northern Taiwan, including Taipei, New Taipei City, and Taoyuan.