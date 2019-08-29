TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwanese film industry is set to make an impression with an impressive lineup of virtual reality projects at this year’s Venice Film Festival, which began on Aug. 28 and which will run through Sept. 7.

This year, Taiwan will set a new record for the most VR film projects from a single country ever entered at the esteemed film festival, with seven entries in four categories and one out-of-competition screening. The spectacular array of new-generation film technology and creative storytelling capability could mark a new chapter for Taiwan as an international hub for virtual reality.

The impressive showcase will also hopefully catapult Taiwan’s domestic film industry to international attention. Of the seven VR productions being unveiled at the Venice Film Festival, five of them were made in cooperation with HTC Vive Originals, representing some of the fruits of HTC recent investments in developing VR content for its Vive platform.

The HTC Vive Original VR films being presented this week are “O” by director Qiu Yang, “Only the Mountain Remains” by Chiang Wei-liang, “The Making of” by Midi Z, “Inori” by artist Mita Komatsu and composer Kay Huang, and “Gloomy Eyes” by French animators Jorge Tereso and Fernando Maldonado. Variety quotes the president of HTC Vive Originals Liu Szu-ming stating that the line-up “does not represent a single win by one team, but showcases the successful VR industry cluster and announce the cultural creative power of Taiwan to the world.”

The other two VR productions are from creator Huang Hsin-chien, including the interactive“Bodyless” set during Taiwan’s martial law period and a previous winner of best VR experience at the festival in 2016,“To the Moon.” The latter is a thrilling VR visit to the moon in collaboration with Laurie Anderson, being showcases in the festival’s out-of-competition section.

Taiwan has been making strides in VR with cutting edge projects like Kaohsiung Film Festival’s VR Film Lab, along with HTC’s 5×1 initiative in partnership with the Golden Horse Awards which both seek to make Taiwan a major player in the VR film industry in the years ahead, reports Variety.

Check out some 2D samples of two of the features below.



Trailer for "Bodyless."



Trailer for "Gloomy Eyes."