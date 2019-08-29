TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A teenage girl living in Taiwan’s eastern county of Hualien wrote a letter to thank a local police officer for securing an emergency fund from a charity to help bury her father, who died of an illness a few days ago, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Thursday (Aug. 29).

The girl, surnamed Peng (彭), lived in Fuli Township with her father. Mr. Peng died a few days ago, leaving behind his only daughter, who is still a student, according to CNA.

The family was in a tight financial spot, as Mr. Peng had been bedridden and without income for quite some time, and his 16-year-old daughter could not afford to arrange a funeral for him. After Yuli Precinct officer Tang Yi-shuo (湯奕碩), who is familiar with the family’s situation, learned of Mr. Peng’s death, he helped Miss Peng apply to a charity for an emergency fund.

Tang said that during a routine household visit, he learned Mr. Peng had been divorced from his wife for many years and lived with his only daughter. As Mr. Peng had been out of work long term due to his condition, the family has long been financially strapped, the officer said, adding that the situation has worsened with Mr. Peng's death.

Unable to bear seeing Miss Peng left without any means of burying her father, Tang referred the family’s case to the Tong Tian Wu Jiao Temple (通天五教寺) in Taipei and helped secure an NT$10,000 (about US$320) emergency fund, which was used to shoulder part of the cost of Mr. Peng’s funeral.

Miss Peng was grateful to the charity for its timely assistance and to Tang for extending a helping hand. After her father’s funeral, the teen wrote a thank-you letter to express her appreciation to the officer. Tang said the letter's warm, sincere words touched his heart and brought positive energy into the police station.

According to Yuli Precinct, Miss Peng is studying at a nursing college, and her aunt has been taking care of her since her father died.

Miss Peng (left) and Yuli police officer Tang Yi-shuo (right). (Yuli Precinct photo)