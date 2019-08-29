  1. Home
Joseph Wu admonishes United Nations for Taiwan's continued exclusion

Chicago-based Daily Herald publishes op-ed by foreign minister urging UN to promote inclusivity

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/29 15:32
File photo: Foreign Minister Joseph Wu

File photo: Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An op-ed written by Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) was published by the Chicago based newspaper the Daily Herald on Thursday (Aug. 29) under the title “Building an Inclusive United Nations with Taiwan on Board.”

In the article, Wu echoes previous statements he has made in print and media interviews observing that the United Nations’ continued exclusion of Taiwan undermines its own legitimacy and tis efforts to achieve target Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In the letter, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister called on the U.N. to “open its doors to Taiwan,” to live up to its own professed values as denoted in the UN Charter.

Wu also quoted UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who as recently as July called on nations of the world to promote an “Inclusion Imperative” to foster fair and sustainable development throughout the world. Noting that Taiwan is a mature democracy and a major stakeholder in its region and the world, Wu questioned why UN continually fails to live up to it’s the standards and values which it implores people of the world to strive for.

Wu emphasizes that Taiwan is “willing and ready to share its success story and contribute further to the collective effort to achieve the SDGs,” while noting the absurdity of Taiwan’s exclusion despite the quality of contribution it could offer to such a global effort. The Foreign Minister’s op-ed letter also levels honest criticism at the UN leadership for its unwillingness to address the undue influence which Beijing wields over the organization and tis leadership.

“International organizations are created to meet the common objectives of its members, not to serve the interests of just one member. Article 100 of the UN Charter clearly states that ‘In the performance of their duties the Secretary-General and the staff shall not seek or receive instructions from any government or from any other authority external to the Organization.’ Regrettably, the UN sits idly by whenever China seeks to impose its so-called ‘one China principle’ on the UN system.”

Joseph Wu observes that the UN’s unwillingness to confront China’s “coercion” and “callousness” will continue to hinder the UN’s long-term goals and damage public confidence in the mission of the international body. His full op-ed can be read on the Daily Herald. An earlier, longer version of the letter was published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last week.
