TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Thursday (August 29) promised special rewards for the individuals who helped Taiwan reach the best possible category in an international review of efforts against money laundering.

Two months ago, the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) upgraded the island country from its “enhanced follow-up” list to its top “regular follow-up” list after a peer review. Su noted that the improvement was confirmed by the APG annual meeting of 41 member nations in the Australian capital Canberra last week.

Taiwan was a founding member of the organization in 1998, the Central News Agency reported, but in 2011, it was demoted from the top category, with efforts to return to the top only bearing fruit this year, Su emphasized.

At the regular weekly Cabinet meeting, the premier noted that Taiwan was one of only five out of 41 APG members which had reached the best status based on the fight against money laundering.

The country received seven ratings of “substantial” out of 11 key factors related to effective anti-money laundering measures. The ratings for the effectiveness of the government’s actions range from “high” over “substantial” to “moderate” and “low.”

The quality of Taiwan’s financial sector and the transparency of financial flows had received international acclaim, the premier said.