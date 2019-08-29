TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Li Meng-chu (李孟居), an adviser at Fangliao Township, Pingtung County, has gone missing while traveling to Hong Kong alone, the Central News Agency reports.

According to Fangliao Township Mayor Chen Ya-lin (陳亞麟), Li went to Hong Kong alone on August 18 and was originally scheduled to attend a business meeting in Indonesia this Tuesday (Aug. 27). However, both Chen and Li’s family have lost contact with him since last Tuesday (Aug. 20).

Li did not show up at the meeting, and the Indonesian government has confirmed that there is no record of entry for Li. Li's friends in Hong Kong also have no idea where Li went.

Chen suspected that Li might have gone missing in China. The Mainland Affairs Council and the Straits Exchange Foundation have contacted the Chinese government to inquire as to Li's whereabouts, but they have not received a reply yet.

Chen said Li cares a lot about civic movements and has posted information related to the ongoing anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong on Facebook. His family worries that this could be related to his missing.