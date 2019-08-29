TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Afternoon thunderstorms are likely across Taiwan today as moisture from the periphery Tropical Storm Podul continues to pile in, while the 13th tropical storm of the year could form early next week.

As the Western Pacific Subtropical High (WPSH) is expected to slowly recede eastward, high temperatures in Taiwan are predicted to gradually cool down. As Tropical Storm Podul moves toward China's Hainan Island, the winds near Taiwan are shifting southward, and with more moisture in the air in southern Taiwan, the development of heat convection in the afternoon will become more likely, bringing unstable weather, which will last until the weekend.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), from today (Aug. 29) to Friday (Aug. 30), the periphery of Tropical Storm Podul will continue to bring increased moisture to Taiwan. This will result in the increased likelihood of brief showers or thunderstorms in eastern and southern Taiwan, and afternoon thunderstorms in mountainous areas and southern Taiwan, due to favorable conditions for the development of heat convection.

As for temperatures today, conditions will feel muggy, with highs across Taiwan generally ranging between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, except Taipei, where the mercury is expected to climb to 36 degrees today. On Friday, brief showers and thunderstorms will continue to be likely in southern and northeastern Taiwan.

As of 2 a.m. today, the center of Tropical Storm Podul was located at 17.2 degrees north latitude and 113.5 degrees east longitude. It has a radius of 120 kilometers and was observed moving westward at a speed of 22 kilometers per hour (kph), packing winds of 82 kph and gusts of up to 108 kph. The storm is predicted to continue to move toward Hainan Island and Vietnam and is not expected to have a direct impact on Taiwan.

However, there is a possibility of large waves in the coastal areas of the Hengchun Peninsula, southern Taiwan, and southeastern Taiwan (including Orchid Island and Green Island). Those engaging in activities on coastal areas today are advised to exercise caution.

EBC News host Rita Wang (王淑麗), said that it is too early to say whether Tropical Storm Lingling, the 13th tropical storm of the year, will come into being next week. Wang said that the environment around the low-pressure zone is very chaotic and it is too early to say whether or not it will approach Taiwan.