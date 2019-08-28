TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A new ferry running between Su’ao Township, Yilan County and Hualien City will commence in September, CNA reported on Wednesday (Aug. 28).

Lan Chun-sheng (藍俊昇), chairman of Wisdom Marine Group (慧洋海運集團), announced Wednesday that Pescadores Ferry (百麗航運) will begin to operate the new ferry on Sept. 20.

The announcement of the new ferry came after Pescadores Ferry introduced two high-speed ferries in Apri. Rikulau (雲豹) and Blue Magpie (藍鵲), to sail between western Taiwan and Penghu.

Pescadores Ferry said that the long planned “Su’ao-Hualien” ferry route will not only boost tourism in eastern Taiwan but also provide an option to travel by ship between these two destinations. Moreover, ferry passengers will be able to admire the spectacular Cingshui Cliffs (清水斷崖) from the sea, the company added.

The ferry company went on to say that the completion and opening of all the new roads constructed under the Suhua improvement project in January next year will bring more visitors to eastern Taiwan. The Su’ao-Hualien ferry route will help ease the traffic congestion along this part of the coastal area in eastern Taiwan, the company added.

The company plans to use “Blue Magpie” to ply the waters between Su’ao and Hualien, CNA reported. The service will begin at Su’ao at 10 a.m. and return from Hualien at 3:30 p.m., with the one-way trip taking about 70 minutes.

The best selling point of the ferry route is the blue sea along eastern Taiwan, according to the ferry company. By leveraging the electronic stability system, the vessel will be able to sail closer to Cingshui Cliffs at a slower speed, enabling passengers to take good shots of the well-known attraction from the sea, the company added.

