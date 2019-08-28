  1. Home
China denies US Navy port of call request at Qingdao

Unnamed US naval vessel denied permit to dock in Qingdao on Sunday

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/28 18:01
Zhan Qiao Pier in Qingdao, Shandong, China

Zhan Qiao Pier in Qingdao, Shandong, China (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Tuesday (Aug. 27), a U.S. military official told Reuters that China has denied a request for permission to dock a vessel in Qingdao, Shandong province, marking the second time Beijing has denied such a permit to the U.S. Navy in as many weeks.

According to the report, a U.S. Navy destroyer had been planning to visit the port on Sunday (Aug. 25), but the request was rejected before the ship was set to arrive. This is the second time in recent weeks that the U.S. Navy has been denied a port call in a Chinese city.

In mid-August, Beijing canceled planned ports of call in Hong Kong by the U.S. Navy amid the city’s ongoing political turmoil. The two vessels that had planned to visit Hong Kong in September were reportedly the amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay and navy cruiser USS Lake Erie.

The ship attempting to visit Qingdao last weekend was not identified by the defense official. When asked why Beijing had denied the vessel access to its port, the official said the question should be directed at Beijing, reports Reuters.
US Navy
Qingdao
US-China

