TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) wrote on his Facebook page Tuesday (August 27) that he had once heard the text of a coffee commercial going “you have to waste your time on something beautiful.”

“At the Young Coffee Shop, I talked to social workers caring for young sufferers of early onset dementia. Their stories are heartbreaking, as we usually use time to record memories and to lose them, but early onset dementia victims lose what they should remember or should forget bit by bit,” Gou wrote.

In recent days, apart from meeting politicians, Gou has also interacted with more members of the public and common citizens, showing his interest in “saving the people.”

According to media reports Wednesday (August 28), Gou’s camp is planning to cooperate with People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜). Yonglin Foundation deputy chief executive and Gou camp spokeswoman Evelyn Tsai (蔡沁瑜) said Wednesday cooperation could not be excluded, but the two sides had not made any official contact yet. As Gou has until September 17 to declare whether or not he is running for president, time is not on his side since other candidates have been campaigning for a while. Tsai said that several friends had offered their enthusiastic assistance to look for a future for Taiwan, while what other candidates were doing was not the main point.

Tsai said Soong’s talents and charisma were well known, and the Gou camp would consider cooperation with any group, party or individual as long as they shared common aims and a common direction in favor of Taiwan. Listening to all kinds of opinions and being prepared to do things for Taiwan all amounted to positive developments, the spokeswoman said.

Turning to Soong’s past advocacy of “One China on the Two Sides of the Taiwan Strait,” which differs from Gou’s own ideas, Tsai said she would not comment on the PFP leader’s cross-strait plans, but the Foxconn founder had already clearly stated that Hong Kong’s “One Country, Two Systems” formula was a failure.

The plan to cooperate with Soong was mostly designed to attract followers of Kuomintang candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and to pave the way for a national strategy if Gou is elected president next January.

