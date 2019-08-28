TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Videos and photos have surfaced showing the chaos that ensued on the first day that Costco opened in China on Tuesday (Aug. 27).

The membership-only warehouse club opened its first physical branch on Tuesday morning in Shanghai's Minhang District. The store was soon flooded with so many customers, Costco soon sent out a text message to members in China that "The store has been clogged with crowds. To provide you with a better shopping experience, Costco will suspend business in the afternoon. Please don't come," reported CNN.

Videos and photos have started to flood in of chaotic scenes on the store's opening day. In one video, hordes of impatient customers can be seen streaming through a tiny opening in a metal sliding gate the moment it starts to crack open at 8 a.m. on the dot.



People pouring under the gate the moment it cracked open. (Weibo image)

According to Weibo News, customers who showed up on Tuesday not only had to wait three hours on average to park their cars, they also had to queue for another two hours to check out. Traffic around the store was brought to a standstill, forcing authorities to dispatch police to restore order and direct vehicles.

On its official Weibo page the Shanghai Police Department wrote, "For your safety, we hope citizens who want to go to Costco can maintain a rational attitude about consumption and avoid going out during rush hours. Those who have already gone there, you must follow orders." Among the photos uploaded by Shanghai police was an image showing a sign in front of the parking lot which read, "The parking lot is full. It takes three hours to wait."



Photo of sign stating parking lot is full. (Weibo image)

Among the more chaotic videos uploaded from opening day were scenes of women grappling over raw meat. In one video a butcher had apparently cut some slices of meat for a customer, but others soon jumped in to try to wrestle scraps of meat from each other with their bare hands, while the butcher backs up and takes cover.

In another video, dozens of people can be clambering for chunks of raw meat, which apparently have been tossed at them by a person off camera. No semblance of queuing or consideration of others is apparent, only the animalistic need to tear away the largest hunk of flesh possible.



Customers packed shoulder-to-shoulder inside. (Weibo image)

Video of women fighting over chunks of raw meat:

Video of an even larger crowd fighting for raw meat: