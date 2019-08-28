TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With an estimated decrease of 400,000 Chinese tourists in the second half of 2019 due to China’ s policy restricting its citizens from visiting Taiwan, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) has approved four measures put forth by the Tourism Bureau aiming to boost the country’s tourism, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Wednesday (Aug. 28).

The MOTC said that the details of the four strategies still have to be discussed in the Executive Yuan. Therefore, their cost cannot be calculated at this stage, according to CNA.

The measures recommended by the Tourism Bureau are adopting open and simplified visa application procedures; increased subsidies for charter flights to Taiwan; encouraging airlines to launch new routes or increased flights to Taiwan; and providing incentives for international tourists to visit central and southern Taiwan, such as by offering a "buy one, get one free" deal on Taiwan High-Speed Rail tickets until Apr. 30 of next year, CNA reported.

Actions considered under the first measure include extending visa waiver programs for Thailand, the Philippines, Russia, and certain other countries to two to three years before review and visa waivers for Indonesian citizens with a biometric passport.

Under the second measure, the subsidies for charter flights from second-tier or third-tier cities in Japan and Korea would be increased by 10 percent, the report said. In addition, for charter flights that last more than six hours with passengers staying at least six days, there would be a subsidy of US$100 to 200 per person passenger.