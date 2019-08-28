  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese city sells pomelos and mangoes in Singapore

Tainan to take promotional tour on to Canada, Japan and China

  122
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/28 15:28
Pomelos from Tainan at a supermarket in Singapore.

Pomelos from Tainan at a supermarket in Singapore. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – More than a hundred supermarkets in Singapore started selling pomelos, mangoes and other agricultural products from Tainan City Wednesday (August 28).

While Singapore is a majority ethnic Chinese city state with traditions and climate similar to Taiwan, its high population density has caused a shortage of agricultural land, making the appearance of Taiwanese fruit a welcome phenomenon at local supermarkets, the Central News Agency reported.

The Tainan City Government and several local farmers’ associations within the city were supplying 20 tons of mangoes, pomelos and other fruits and vegetables to NTUC FairPrice Co-Operative, one of Singapore’s largest supermarket chains.

The delegation was also visiting other major distributors in the city state, such as Sheng Siong, Hao Mart, Prime Supermarket and fruit importer Ban Choon Marketing.

The promotional action at the FairPrice Co-Operative outlets would last 16 days and be followed by similar events in Canada, Japan and China, city officials said.
Singapore
Tainan
fruit
fruit exports
pomelos
mango

RELATED ARTICLES

Public transportation greener than Tesla: Singaporean minister
Public transportation greener than Tesla: Singaporean minister
2019/08/24 15:02
Singapore universities cancel Hong Kong exchange programs
Singapore universities cancel Hong Kong exchange programs
2019/08/20 17:34
Singapore PM says US cannot stop China's rise, proclaims neutrality in trade war
Singapore PM says US cannot stop China's rise, proclaims neutrality in trade war
2019/08/20 15:22
Pop singers from Malaysia and Singapore visit Taipei for tourism campaign
Pop singers from Malaysia and Singapore visit Taipei for tourism campaign
2019/08/17 15:07
Singapore cuts GDP growth forecast amid US-China trade war
Singapore cuts GDP growth forecast amid US-China trade war
2019/08/13 15:41