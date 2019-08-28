TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) wife said Wednesday (August 28) she had sold a “farmhouse” in Yunlin County which had become embroiled in allegations of construction violations.

Inspections, legal action, threats of demolition and demands to remove parts of the building had threatened to become a liability for the Kaohsiung mayor’s presidential campaign. The “farmhouse” in the township of Gukeng actually looked like a four-story mansion on a plot of land fronted by a fancy metal gate, reports said.

Han’s wife, Lee Chia-fen ( 李佳芬), told reporters Wednesday that she had sold the property, with the transfer becoming legal on August 22. She added that since Han was elected mayor late last year, nobody had lived inside the building.

The buyer was a woman from Pingtung County who had experience with garden architecture and tourist farms, the Liberty Times reported. She was aware of the property’s legal problems but had liked the price and consulted an attorney to agree to the required inspections and changes, according to the report.