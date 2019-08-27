National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, southern Taiwan’s first national theater and the largest performing arts facility under one roof, has been named one of the world’s 100 greatest places by U.S.-based Time magazine Aug. 22.



Located in the city’s Fengshan District on a 9.9-hectare site, NKCA was recognized by Time for its unique sloping architecture. Designed by the Dutch firm Mecanoo, the structure is inspired by Taiwan’s banyan trees, with one end sloping to the ground to form an outdoor theater for up to 20,000 spectators.



The numerous world-class acts that have performed at the center, including the London Philharmonic Orchestra, also earned praise from Time.



Compiled by editors and journalists from around the globe, the second annual list of the World’s Greatest Places was assessed based on five criteria: influence, innovation, originality, quality and sustainability.



NKCA has attracted considerable international attention since its completion. More than 100 foreign media outlets have written about the center such as German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, U.K. daily The Guardian and U.S.-based New York Times.



Opened in October 2018, the center contains a concert hall, exhibition space, opera house, recital hall, and indoor and outdoor theaters. It is also home to Asia’s biggest organ with 9,085 pipes.