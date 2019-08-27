TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s international youth ambassadors have interacted with more than 20 handicapped Thai youths, teaching them how to say a few Chinese words and sing popular Chinese songs, after they left for Thailand on Sunday (Aug. 25) for a four-day exchange tour.

This group of Taiwan's youths is part of the country’s international youth ambassador corps, which consists of 72 students. They are divided into three missions—“the Philippines-Malaysia,” “Thailand-India,” and “Kiribati-Solomon Islands.”-- to complete exchange tours to six countries in 10 days.

Under the arrangement of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand, the Thailand-India mission met with many young Thai political party leaders, young entrepreneurs, and scholars on Monday.

The youth ambassadors will later visit Thailand’s National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), Mahidol University, Thammasat University, and Thai-Chinese International School (TCIS) to interact with teachers and students in these schools.