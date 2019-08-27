Vietnamese budget carrier Vietjet Air announced Tuesday that it will begin operating regular flights between Taiwan and the coastal city of Da Nang in central Vietnam in December.

Based on Vietnam's increasing popularity among Taiwanese tourists, the new route is part of the company's plan to expand Vietjet's flight network to create more flying opportunities for residents and travelers, the airline said in a statement.

Beginning Dec. 19, Vietjet will operate daily flights between Taoyuan and Da Nang using its new Airbus A320/A321 aircraft, according to the company.

Founded in 2007, VietJet Air began flying commercially in 2011 and entered the Taiwan market in 2014.

The Vietnamese carrier currently operates more than 50 round-trip flights on seven routes connecting Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung in Taiwan with Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam.

Da Nang, located in central Vietnam, is well-known for its beaches and has attracted a growing number of Taiwanese visitors, boosting demand for air transportation from Taiwan.

Among Taiwanese carriers, only Far Eastern Air Transport currently operates charter flights between Da Nang and Taoyuan that began in July 2018 and between Da Nang and Kaohsiung since October 2018.

EVA Air, one of Taiwan's major carriers, has also announced plans to begin daily flights between Taoyuan and Da Nang from Dec. 21. (By Wang Shu-fen and Ko Lin)