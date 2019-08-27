TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), on Tuesday (August 27) rejected allegations by rival GlobalFoundries that its processors had infringed on patents held by the United States company in the U.S. and Germany.

GlobalFoundries has filed patent lawsuits which might block imports into the U.S. and Germany of all of Apple’s iPhones and iPads but also products from about a dozen brands, including Asus, Mediatek and Lenovo, reports said.

GlobalFoundries produced a list of all its complaints and of the 16 patents allegedly involved, 13 filed in the U.S. and three in Germany.

TSMC described the allegations as baseless, and said it would continue to defend the technology developed by its own research and development efforts, the Central News Agency reported.

The Taiwanese company said it held 37,000 patents, and had been among the top-10 patent inventors in the U.S. for three years running. A statement also expressed disappointment that another company in the business would use baseless legal action instead of technology to compete.